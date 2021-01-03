Menu
Gladstone Central News and Gifts’ Alex Moodie. The store sold a division one ticket in Saturday nights draw.
News

LOTTO WIN: Someone in Gladstone is $1.5m richer

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Jan 2021 10:00 AM


Someone in Gladstone is $1.5 million richer after Gladstone Central News and Gifts sold a division one ticket for Saturday night's Gold Lotto.

The win from draw 4117 is worth $1,578,947.37.

Manager Alison Moodie said the win was a great start to the year for the store.

"It's very exciting for us and our team," Mrs Moodie said.

"We get a kick out of it as much as the winner I think."

The store previously had a division one win in March 2019.

As an unregistered ticket the store is waiting for the customer to come forward and collect their win.

Mrs Moodie said she hoped it would be a start to a lucky year for the newsagency.

"We just want to thank all of our customers for supporting us throughout the year," she said.

"It's been a tough year.

"It's great to start the new year with this division one winning ticket."

CHECK YOUR NUMBERS:

Saturday Lotto Draw No. 4117

Winning Numbers: 7, 5, 16, 44, 14, 17

Supplementary Numbers: 26, 31


Gladstone Observer

