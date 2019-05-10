LOTTO: Why Gladstone is considered a lucky city

WINNER WINNER: The Gladstone region has had three major prize winners in five months.

IF YOU'RE thinking of buying a lotto ticket statistics show Gladstone is a lucky city.

The region has been home to three major lottery prizes in the first five months of 2019.

Gladstone's first lotto win of the year was a man who pocketed $129,000 after winning division one of Super 66 in January.

The ticket was purchased at the Gladstone Newsagency on Goondoon St.

The biggest prize of the year for the region was in March when a soon-to-be retiree took home $1million in Gold Lotto.

He was one of two division one winners nationally.

The man told The Lott officials in March that he always used the same numbers when putting in his lotto tickets.

"I can't remember why I chose those numbers but I'm glad I did,” he said.

The most recent win was from Tuesday when an anonymous man won $200,000 after buying his first-ever Lucky Lotteries ticket online.

Lotteries spokesman Matt Hart said Gladstone could be on track for a golden winning year.

"It will be interesting to see if we crown any new big winners in the Gladstone Region after this weekend,” Mr Hart said.

Comparing Gladstone to surrounding regions, Mr Hart said there were only two major winners in Rockhampton and no prize yet to be claimed in Bundaberg.

Since 2016 there have been 14 major lotto wins in the Gladstone Region.

Nine of those have been Gold Lotto division one winners.

"The year 2016 was a great year for Gladstone lottery players with four-division one wins collectively worth more than $5.63million during those 12 months,” Mr Hart said.

Mr Hart said he was looking forward to this weekend with potential wins from Mothers' Day gifts.

"On Sunday many mums will no doubt find Instant Scratch-Its tickets adorning their gifts,” he said.

"We'll be ready to confirm the exciting news to any Gladstone major prize winners on Monday.”