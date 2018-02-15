Lots of love for Darcy

LOVE CHILD: Darcy John Martin was born on Valentine's Day in Gladstone Mater Hospital, to parents John and Kelly-Anne Martin.

LOVE CHILD: Darcy John Martin was born on Valentine's Day in Gladstone Mater Hospital, to parents John and Kelly-Anne Martin. Matt Taylor GLA140218BABY

A BOYNE Island couple have welcomed the birth of their new baby boy on the morning of Valentine's Day.

Born yesterday at 8.24am in Gladstone's Mater Hospital, Darcy John Martin joins his sister Taylor, 5 as Kelly-Anne and John Martin's second child.

Mum Kelly-Anne said while the couple didn't really consider Valentine's Day to add too much to the occasion, it did have some benefits.

"It will be easy to remember his birthday,” Kelly-Anne said.

"We're not really fussed because we don't get into the hype of it all.”

The couple said that while they were thrilled to welcome their second child, daughter Taylor was especially excited for her new brother.

Mum Kelly-Anne said Taylor was excited to have the week off school so she could meet her new baby brother.

"She's smitten,” Ms Martin said.

Darcy John Martin was to parents John and Kelly-Anne Martin. Matt Taylor GLA140218BABY

"She's been looking forward to it for a really long time, and has been saying she can't wait for her best friend to get here.

"She kept checking him in his little crib, and wanting to have cuddles, which she had.

"So she got her best friend today.”

The arrival of their son has bought back memories for the couple, who welcomed Taylor at the same hospital.

The couple said having the same midwives and familiar faces meant the process was easier the second time around.

"Having familiar faces is nice too,” Kelly-Anne said.

"The midwife was here when we were here with Taylor five years ago.

"It's nice because they just know you.”

While Darcy has taken his father's name as his middle name, the family said it wasn't necessarily a tradition.

Darcy will share his grandfather's middle name on his father's side.

The family are looking forward to getting home and settling into life in Boyne Island.