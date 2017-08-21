Lots of fun for families at Botanic to Bridge

FIT FAMILY: Brett and Rebecca Penridge with daughter Ellie, 18 months, at Botanic to Bridge 2017.

MANY families were among the 3500-strong crowd of competitors at this year's Botanic to Bridge race.

For Brett Penridge, it was his fifth year of competition, but the second time he pushed a pram past the finish line with daughter Ellie, aged 18 months.

"The goal for today was under 40 minutes, but I've been training less than I normally do, but probably a PB with a pram, so that's alright," he said.

Like many who attended the race, Mr Penridge wanted to get out with the family and do some activity outside of the house.

And there weren't any screams or cries from the little one.

"(Ellie) was kind of talking to the people in front as they were coming along.

"We've been running with her since she was pretty young, so she's used to it by now."

Mum Rebecca Penridge wasn't far behind.

"It's actually nice running without the pram today for once," she said.

This year, Mrs Penridge's goal was "just to finish".

"It's been 18 months since I've had a little bub, so it's a really good opportunity to get out and have fun," she said.

"Ellie had lots of fun waving to people."