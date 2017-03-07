30°
Industrial giants throwing festival for Gladstone families

7th Mar 2017 2:35 AM Updated: 3:43 AM
The Gladstone Ports Corporation has recorded a record amount of tonnages for the 2015-16 year.
The Gladstone Ports Corporation has recorded a record amount of tonnages for the 2015-16 year. CHRISSY HARRIS

THERE will be so much for kids to do at this year's Harbour Festival, with a variety of shows and activities on.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's Family Fun night on Thursday, April 13 is sure to be one of the highlights for children.

There will be a number of live stage shows, from Mike the Knight, Paddington and Ice Age.

There will be a special appearance from GPC's, Curtis the Turtle and a spectacular fireworks display, which is certainly not just for kids.

TEDDY TIME: Leah Hodson with kids Grace 14, Josiah, 9 and Kirsty, 11 have been coming to the Harbour Festival teddy Bear picnics for the past nine years. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
TEDDY TIME: Leah Hodson with kids Grace 14, Josiah, 9 and Kirsty, 11 have been coming to the Harbour Festival teddy Bear picnics for the past nine years. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA260316TEDDY

Stockland's Teddy Bears Picnic event on April 15 is always a popular event for families.

The event begins at 2pm and there will be singing, dancing, prizes and giveaways,

From Good Friday to Easter Sunday, ConocoPhillips APLNG Kids Zone is expected to draw a crowd.

There will be interactive activities, kids yoga, colouring competitions and giant lawn games.

Throughout the Harbour Festival, free face painting will be available, thanks to The Capricornian and Goldings.

And finally, don't miss out on Gladstone's first ever mouse circus - Mouse Mania, on Easter Sunday from 3pm.

For information head to the Gladstone Festivals and Events Website at www.gladstonefestival.com.

Topics:  aplng business children conocophillips families festival gladstone gladstone region goldings industry lng

