‘Lost without you’: Wife’s tribute to man killed in crash

Tributes are pouring in for a Deepwater man after he died from injuries sustained in a crash in Euleilah on Tuesday.

Neal Francis Ransley, 69, was driving along Hills Road when his vehicle left the road and collided with a tree at 5.30pm.

Mr Ransley was flown by rescue helicopter to Bundaberg Hospital with critical injuries but tragically died on Wednesday.

His wife Julie posted a loving tribute to her husband on social media.

“I wish to thank all the those that responded to the car accident,” Mrs Ransley said.

“I was there as (emergency services) worked so very hard to help my wonderful hubby Neal Ransley.



“We have lived in the area for over 22 years … Neal fought so hard to survive but passed away around 5.30am on May 26 … 13 days after his 69th birthday,” she said.

Mrs Ransley said her husband was a wonderful man, great friend who was full of love and life and “had a chat and smile for everyone”.

“But most of all he was an awesome man, husband, dad, son, poppy and great poppy,” she said.

“As for me, my hubby Neal is my world and the love of my life.

“RIP my love, I am so lost without you and I will never forget the happiness you brought into my life.”

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and appealing for anyone with dashcam vision who may have been in the area at the time to contact police.