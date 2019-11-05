Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Lost thong gets man stuck in 000 drain drama

by Georgia Clark
5th Nov 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was left red-faced after police, fire crews and paramedics were called to his rescue after he became stuck in a drain while trying to retrieve his thong.

The 40-year-old man became trapped in the grate at a street in Epping in Sydney's north west last night.

A man became wedged in a gutter after trying to retrieve his lost thong. Picture: 7 News Sydney
A man became wedged in a gutter after trying to retrieve his lost thong. Picture: 7 News Sydney

He was trying to retrieve the thong outside a property on Chester Street when he became wedged in the drain.

A nearby resident heard the man's calls for help and immediately called an ambulance.

 

The drain appears to be about half a metre long. Picture: 7 News Sydney
The drain appears to be about half a metre long. Picture: 7 News Sydney

Paramedics arrived at the scene to find the man's legs firmly trapped in the drain.

Fire crew had to free the man from the drain using hydraulic tools.

 

The incident left the man with a hip injury. Picture: 7 News Sydney
The incident left the man with a hip injury. Picture: 7 News Sydney

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and wheeled him into an ambulance where he was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with hip injuries.

More Stories

Show More
accident rescued stuck thongs

Just In

    Just In

      The Cup tips you can bank on

      The Cup tips you can bank on
      • 5th Nov 2019 12:05 PM

      Top Stories

        20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        News MORE THAN 300 people donned their best suit and gowns for the Best in Business awards on Saturday night. With 23 categories to be won, here are all the award...

        • 5th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        ’Disbelief’: QFES deregisters fire brigade

        premium_icon ’Disbelief’: QFES deregisters fire brigade

        News An audit found the brigade no longer able to provide effective, safe and...

        Woman chased young teen down street with baseball bat

        premium_icon Woman chased young teen down street with baseball bat

        News A MAGISTRATE told a Gladstone woman not to drink so much after a court was told she...

        Drunk driver busted in own driveway

        premium_icon Drunk driver busted in own driveway

        News A GLADSTONE man was busted for drink driving in his own driveway when a neighbour...