‘Lost it’: Man bashes victim at Gladstone bus stop

A Gladstone man admitted to punching his victim with closed fists during a brutal assault at a bus stop in the town’s centre.

A Gladstone man saw his victim at a bus stop, pulled over, got out of his car and proceeded to bash him, a court heard.

Guy Raymond Pask, 46, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Pask’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 11.40am on Tuesday, November 17 2020, Gladstone police were tasked to attend a disturbance at the bus stop on the intersection of Dalrymple Drive and John Dory Drive.

Upon arrival, police took up with the victim and the witness in the matter.

The victim told police he was sitting at the bus stop waiting to catch the bus into town when Pask pulled up and got out of his car.

He approached the victim and assaulted him by punching and kicking him numerous times.

Pask then got back into his car and drove off.

The victim sustained pain and discomfort, lacerations to his head, face, left hand, right elbow and hip and was transported to Gladstone Base Hospital.

At 1pm the same day, police attended Pask’s address on Drummer Street, Toolooa to speak with him regarding the incident.

During questioning, Pask told police he was driving past the bus stop when the victim yelled something out to him.

Pask turned around to see what he had said when the victim kicked him in the leg.

The victim told police he then ‘lost it’ and hit him with closed fists.

Pask was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Pask was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for 12 months with a conviction recorded.

