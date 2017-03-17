'Lost for words': Gladstone nurses reveal their brave act

FUNDRAISER: Gladstone nurses Lilian Ghosh and Lisa Donaldson shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave.

SHAVING all the hair off your head can be daunting for some and empowering for others.

Two nurses from Gladstone Hospital decided to shave their heads as part of The World's Greatest Shave to raise money and awareness for leukaemia research.

Two time shaving veteran Lisa Donaldson said her partner's mother died from leukaemia before she met her, making the shave a cause close to her heart.

"My father in law used to shave every year, Les Larson, and he's too frail now so I've taken over the baton,” Ms Donaldson said.

Having first shaved her head as a spur of the moment action 15 years ago, Ms Donaldson said it made her feel great.

"It's really liberating,” she said. "Your head feels lighter and you're doing something good for people.”

Through sponsorship, car washes and a raffle, nurse Lilian Ghosh said she raised about $1400 and Ms Donaldson had raised about $1800, with more to come.

"I've had close friends pass away from various types of cancer ... and I think it came up because little Frankie passed away last year from leukaemia,” Ms Ghosh said.

"As a nurse, you're a part of life, it's not derogatory ... it's just a part of life and you see it from beginning to end.”

Ms Donaldson said in her profession she saw lots of cancer patients and was able to appreciate what they were going through.

"I'm lost for words,” she said. "You can see the struggle they go through and you do anything to alleviate the pain, it makes it worthwhile.”

Both nurses said they were excited for the shave, which was held at the Gladstone Hospital in the court yard yesterday.

Having sprayed her hair pink before the shave, Ms Donaldson said she was excited for the shave, whereas Ms Ghosh was excited for other reasons.

"I ran out of conditioner, so it's all good,” Ms Ghosh said.

Ms Ghosh said the event let people remember those who had died from cancer.

"It's for those who have lost lives to cancer and those who are going to fight it in the future,” she said.