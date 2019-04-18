Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lost boy found naked in Highett

by Aneeka Simonis
18th Apr 2019 10:50 AM

A lost boy has been found naked in Highett this morning.

Police launched an appeal to reunite him with his parents, after he knocked on a Hibberd Street door about 2.45am.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and his parents have now come forward.

Police believe the boy is about nine years old.

He hadn't spoken to emergency services.

He has blonde straight shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheltenham Police on 9583 9767.

More Stories

children investigation located lost lost child parenting parents

Top Stories

    Drunk driver busted on Auckland St had 24 cans of beer

    premium_icon Drunk driver busted on Auckland St had 24 cans of beer

    News A GLADSTONE man told police he drank 24 cans of beer before getting behind the wheel and driving to his mother's house, a court was told.

    Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    premium_icon Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    News Poll of voters in Flynn has found overwhelming support...

    LOOKING BACK: Gladstone Harbour festival 20 years ago

    premium_icon LOOKING BACK: Gladstone Harbour festival 20 years ago

    Offbeat Are you in any of these Observer photos from 1999?

    • 18th Apr 2019 1:16 PM
    WHAT'S ON: Things to do this Easter long weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Things to do this Easter long weekend

    News Gladstone Harbour Festival set to dominate weekend events.

    • 18th Apr 2019 1:00 PM