Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lorna Jane Gladstone first opened in September 2013 but after eight years of providing the community with activewear, the Stockland Gladstone store will close on January 27.
Lorna Jane Gladstone first opened in September 2013 but after eight years of providing the community with activewear, the Stockland Gladstone store will close on January 27.
Business

Lorna Jane ‘pushed out’ of Stockland Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The looming closure of Lorna Jane’s Gladstone store was “instigated” by Stockland’s centre management, according to the activewear company.

Lorna Jane Gladstone first opened in September 2013 but after eight years of providing the community with activewear, the Stockland Gladstone store will close on January 27.

Lorna Jane state sales manager Paula McLachlan, with the girls from Physio and Fitness Gladstone, at the opening of Gladstone's first store in 2013. Photo Kara Irving/The Observer.
Lorna Jane state sales manager Paula McLachlan, with the girls from Physio and Fitness Gladstone, at the opening of Gladstone's first store in 2013. Photo Kara Irving/The Observer.

A Lorna Jane spokesman said it was not the company’s intention to leave Stockland Gladstone.

“The move in the centre was instigated by centre management, not by us, as they needed the space for a new tenant,” the spokesman said.

“Unfortunately we were unable to come to terms on an alternate space at this stage but it is something we are continuing to work on so that our Australian brand can continue to inspire the people of Gladstone.”

Stockland Gladstone confirmed Lorna Jane would close, but would not comment further.

DVD store Sanity Kin Kora closed its store at Stockland Gladstone earlier this month.
DVD store Sanity Kin Kora closed its store at Stockland Gladstone earlier this month.

It is believed fashion company Cotton On Group will move into the vacant space but that has not been confirmed.

DVD retailer Sanity Kin Kora also closed its store at Gladstone Stockland earlier this month.

Lorna Jane will remain open until next Wednesday before the store closes its doors for a final time.

Cotton On Group was approached for comment.

lorna jane lorna jane gladstone store closure
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics attend injury incident at Benaraby Landfill

        Premium Content Paramedics attend injury incident at Benaraby Landfill

        News The call for assistance came on Wednesday afternoon.

        Windy conditions ahead for Gladstone’s coast

        Premium Content Windy conditions ahead for Gladstone’s coast

        Weather Here’s what’s in store for Gladstone as a system that has caused widespread...

        Former Gladstone teacher shares secret to long career

        Premium Content Former Gladstone teacher shares secret to long career

        Education Michele Adamson’s new book “10 Steps to Thrive in Teaching” is a must read.

        Woman argues with magistrate over drugs

        Premium Content Woman argues with magistrate over drugs

        Crime The magistrate didn’t buy Kerry Eileen Thomas’s excuse.