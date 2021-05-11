Lopez and Affleck’s private getaway

Mega-famous exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted together again, and sources close to the pair say they've just been holidaying "alone" - adding further fuel to the speculation that they've rekindled their old relationship.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in the early 2000s, but called off their wedding at pretty much the last moment. Each went on to marry someone else.

Now, however, they are both officially single.

Over the last month, Affleck has been seen at Lopez's home in California multiple times. And today, E! Online reported on their private getaway.

After appearing (separately) at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, the outlet says, Lopez and Affleck "jetted off together" to the luxurious Yellowstone Club in Montana. It looks rather nice.

"They were alone. Just the two of them," a source told E!.

"They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," said a second source "close to Jennifer".

"Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month.

"It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off, and are enjoying each other's company right now."

RELATED: Lopez and Affleck are 'strictly friends', source claims

The pair together in 2003. Picture: Chris Pizzello/AP

Meanwhile, People magazine reports Affleck and Lopez were spotted in car together in Montana. And The New York Post says they attended a party together.

"Jennifer spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told People.

Unreal chemistry. Quick and intense. Wonderfully juicy quotes, I'm sure you will agree.

Lopez and Affleck first got together in 2002 while they were both filming the Very Bad film Gigli. The tabloids anointed them Bennifer. Jenny From the Block happened. Eventually, Affleck proposed.

This was all very exciting for fans, I gather, but just a few days before their wedding, the pair postponed it. They broke up in 2004.

Lopez went on to marry another singer, Marc Anthony, and they had twin children together before splitting in 2011.

Meanwhile, Affleck married fellow actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he appeared in the Very Bad film Daredevil. Affleck and Garner have three children together. They got divorced back in 2015.

Lopez and Affleck at the Academy Awards in 2003. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the years since their engagement broke down, Affleck and Lopez appear to have maintained a cordial if somewhat distant friendship, which they have occasionally discussed in public.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, Affleck said he kept in touch with her.

"We don't have the kind of relationship where she relies on me for advice, but we do have the kind where there'll be an email saying, 'Oh your movie looks great,'" he explained.

"I remember when she got American Idol, I said, 'This was really smart. Good luck.'

"I touch base. I respect her. I like her. She's put up with some stuff that was unfair in her life, and I'm really pleased to see her successful."

A couple of years later, Lopez told America's Today show Affleck was her "first big heartbreak", though in a 2015 interview with HuffPost Live she had "no regrets" about the relationship.

"I would do it all over again, I think. I really would. Even the relationship part," Lopez said.

"I just feel like everything is part of your story and your journey and is meant to be, and helps you grow if you're willing to look at it. And I'm willing to look."

In 2016, she gave this wistful quote to People.

"I think different time, different thing, who knows what could have happened? But there was a genuine love there," said Lopez.

Last year it was Affleck's turn to say something in public. Speaking to The New York Times, he praised Lopez for her performance in the Actually Quite Good film Hustlers, saying she had been snubbed by the Oscars.

"I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f***ing baller," said Affleck.

At the time, Lopez was engaged to retired baseballer Alex Rodriguez. The pair confirmed they had split in April of this year, saying they were "better as friends".

That may have cleared the way for a Bennifer renaissance.

Originally published as Lopez and Affleck's private getaway