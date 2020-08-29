Lookout for Gladstone man’s ‘pride and joy’ stolen overnight

A Gladstone man is appealing to the public to be on the lookout for his dark coloured Ford Falcon ute that was stolen overnight.

A GLADSTONE man is appealing for everyone in the region to keep a lookout for his “pride and joy” a Ford Falcon ute that was stolen overnight.

Paul Pomfret took to social media to share the news of the theft this morning.

On the Queensland FPV (Ford Performance Vehicles) Collective Facebook page, Mr Pomfret posted “Stolen”.

“My pride and joy has been stolen from my ‘secure’ building in Gladstone,” Mr Pomfret wrote.

“Please keep an eye out for her if still in one piece.

“Please share the s..t out of it.

“Absolutely shattered as this is the only thing that has kept me alive during my battle with Mental Health over the last 18 months.”

Anyone who see’s Mr Pomfret’s dark coloured Ford Falcon ute (pictured) is urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.