Gladstone FIFO worker finds his ticket home with career change

For tradesman and fly-in-fly-out worker Sam Keyworth, a process operator traineeship at QGC was his ticket home.

For tradesman and fly-in-fly-out worker Sam Keyworth, a process operator traineeship at QGC was his ticket home.

A CAREER change to process operation closed the more than 5000km gap separating tradesman Sam Keyworth from his family.

The qualified electrician and former fly-in-fly-out worker returned to Gladstone in February for what he describes now as the "best and most interesting eight months" of his working career.

When Mr Keyworth applied for the QGC process operator traineeship he was working fly-in-fly-out at Wheatstone, a liquefied natural gas plant in Western Australia.

"I was working away and was looking for an opportunity to come home every night," he said.

"This traineeship has enabled me to sleep in my own bed, spend more time with my family and friends, all while feeling challenged and engaged in the workplace."

Mr Keyworth told a group of about 80 aspiring trainees this week the position at QGC, one of three LNG plants on Curtis Island, has changed his life.

QGC and group training organisation Programmed have opened applications for the 2018 traineeship.

The program prioritises Gladstone residents, and since opening applications earlier this month, a few hundred have flooded in.

Mr Keyworth said after graduating from Gladstone State High School in 2006 he completed an electrical apprenticeship with Gladstone Ports Corporation in 2010.

Before starting his traineeship in February the Gladstone born man had always worked in construction, and had several stints at LNG plants.

"I've worked beside a great group of trainees who I have learnt a lot off," he said.

"Our group is made up of people from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from tradesmen, to a policeman, travel agent and possibly the hardest worker, a stay at home mum."

The programme, now in its third year, allows people with no LNG experience to start gaining qualifications to apply for LNG Process Operator roles.