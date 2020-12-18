Looking for a winner at Rocky’s big race meeting today?
A TOTAL of 106 horses are declared to start today at what is one of the busiest Friday race meetings ever staged by the Rockhampton Jockey Club.
There are nine races on the program at Callaghan Park, the first set to jump at 12.32pm.
The bumper meeting coincides with the RJC’s Kids Christmas Race Day, which features a host of entertainment.
That includes the 2020 Ramsay Pharmacy Kids Fashion Competition, jumping castle and face painting, Christmas arts and crafts, the Patlaw Securities Sprint Race for the Kids and a visit from Santa.
The day will culminate in the running of the LJ Hooker Rockhampton Dashi Dash from 6.15pm.
Gates open at noon and admission is free.
Our resident tipsters - Tony McMahon, Vince Aspinall and Russell Leonard - share their race fancies here.
Tony McMahon, racing consultant
Race 1: Magnate; Carlin Trend; Traq; Miss Gold Bounty
Race 2: No Doubt A Cracker; Gypsy Biker; Bold Eos Cavellton
Race 3: Sip It Slow; Lady Lowburn; Lily Of The Field; Miss Gold Bounty
Race 4: Emilee’s Empire; Bold and Juicy; Ollie’s Empire; Artemis Girl
Race 5: Lord Greystoke; At The Helm; Grandiose; Djebel Rebel
Race 6: Hadrian; Meatball; Don’t Waver; Schappose (NZ)
Race 7: Okie; Hurricane Fighter; Top Rung; Havannah Sunset
Race 8: Bring It Home Pop; Mr. Phenomenal; Niewand; Bold Style
Race 9: Flat To Stack; Commander’s Watch; Annmarie; Or Else
Russell Leonard, race caller
Vince Aspinall, bookmaker
Race 1: Magnate, Carlin Trend, Traq, Lady Cecilia
Race 2: Bold Eos, No Doubt Cracker, Cavellton, Fanx
Race 3: Peta Calada, Sip It Slow, Lynn’s Lane, Keen As A Bean
Race 4: Bold And Lucy, Jinabelle, Artemis Girl, Ollie’s Stand
Race 5: At The Helm, Grandioso, Dip Dye, Outspoken
Race 6: Don’t Waiver, Hadrian, Meatball, Tokarev
Race 7: Hurricane Fighter, Amorem, Ask Nino, Havannah Sunset
Race 8: Bold Style, Niewand, Bring It Home Pop, Mr Phenomenal
Race 9: Tavi McBride, Malvagio, Jetintoit, Butter Toast
Race 1: Magnate, Carlin Trend, Traq
Race 2: Cavellton, Bold Eos, Fanx
Race 3: Lynn’s Lane, Sip It Slow, Keen As A Bean
Race 4: Bold And Lucy, Ollie’s Stand, Emilee’s Empire
Race 5: At The Helm, Grandioso, Louie The Legend
Race 6: Don’t Waiver, Meatball, Schappose
Race 7: Havannah Sunset, Ask Nino, Hurricane Fighter
Race 8: Bring It Home Pop, Mr Phenomenal, Niewand
Race 9: Flat To Stack, Lastofthe Mohicans, Rock’N’Bobby