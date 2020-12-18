Menu
Horses

Looking for a winner at Rocky’s big race meeting today?

Pam McKay
18th Dec 2020 9:13 AM
A TOTAL of 106 horses are declared to start today at what is one of the busiest Friday race meetings ever staged by the Rockhampton Jockey Club.

There are nine races on the program at Callaghan Park, the first set to jump at 12.32pm.

The bumper meeting coincides with the RJC’s Kids Christmas Race Day, which features a host of entertainment.

That includes the 2020 Ramsay Pharmacy Kids Fashion Competition, jumping castle and face painting, Christmas arts and crafts, the Patlaw Securities Sprint Race for the Kids and a visit from Santa.

The day will culminate in the running of the LJ Hooker Rockhampton Dashi Dash from 6.15pm.

Gates open at noon and admission is free.

Our resident tipsters - Tony McMahon, Vince Aspinall and Russell Leonard - share their race fancies here.

Tony McMahon, racing consultant

Race 1: Magnate; Carlin Trend; Traq; Miss Gold Bounty

Race 2: No Doubt A Cracker; Gypsy Biker; Bold Eos Cavellton

Race 3: Sip It Slow; Lady Lowburn; Lily Of The Field; Miss Gold Bounty

Race 4: Emilee’s Empire; Bold and Juicy; Ollie’s Empire; Artemis Girl

Race 5: Lord Greystoke; At The Helm; Grandiose; Djebel Rebel

Race 6: Hadrian; Meatball; Don’t Waver; Schappose (NZ)

Race 7: Okie; Hurricane Fighter; Top Rung; Havannah Sunset

Race 8: Bring It Home Pop; Mr. Phenomenal; Niewand; Bold Style

Race 9: Flat To Stack; Commander’s Watch; Annmarie; Or Else

Russell Leonard, race caller

Vince Aspinall, bookmaker

Race 1: Magnate, Carlin Trend, Traq, Lady Cecilia

Race 2: Bold Eos, No Doubt Cracker, Cavellton, Fanx

Race 3: Peta Calada, Sip It Slow, Lynn’s Lane, Keen As A Bean

Race 4: Bold And Lucy, Jinabelle, Artemis Girl, Ollie’s Stand

Race 5: At The Helm, Grandioso, Dip Dye, Outspoken

Race 6: Don’t Waiver, Hadrian, Meatball, Tokarev

Race 7: Hurricane Fighter, Amorem, Ask Nino, Havannah Sunset

Race 8: Bold Style, Niewand, Bring It Home Pop, Mr Phenomenal

Race 9: Tavi McBride, Malvagio, Jetintoit, Butter Toast

Russell Leonard, race caller

Race 1: Magnate, Carlin Trend, Traq

Race 2: Cavellton, Bold Eos, Fanx

Race 3: Lynn’s Lane, Sip It Slow, Keen As A Bean

Race 4: Bold And Lucy, Ollie’s Stand, Emilee’s Empire

Race 5: At The Helm, Grandioso, Louie The Legend

Race 6: Don’t Waiver, Meatball, Schappose

Race 7: Havannah Sunset, Ask Nino, Hurricane Fighter

Race 8: Bring It Home Pop, Mr Phenomenal, Niewand

Race 9: Flat To Stack, Lastofthe Mohicans, Rock’N’Bobby

callaghan park racecourse cq horse racing dashi dash kids christmas race day race tips rockhampton jockey club russell leonard tony mcmahon whatsonrockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

