Looking back at 20 years of ads

Cosentino and Crystal Hudson at The Observer Club Event

FOR almost two decades, The Observer advertising gun Crystal Hudson has helped connect local businesses with customers, but marked her last day at the paper yesterday as it enters a new era.

Fresh out of high school, Crystal started as an advertising clerk, working her way up to a sales role.

"When I started, I didn't have a computer," Crystal said.

"I had to manually go out and get all the information from a business, come back and get it all typed up in production then take the printed ad back to the business to get checked."

The Observer's property media sales consultant Crystal Hudson at The Curtis launch in Gladstone. Photo Tammy Lewis / The Observer

However, through the years, Crystal has watched as the industry evolved and adopted new technologies.

Crystal said she'd always been passionate about helping businesses and loved how the paper connected the community.

"Any new business that's starting out, if we put a story in the paper or promote it with advertising, then 11,000 people are going to know about it in one day," she said.

Throughout the years, Crystal has also tried her hand at journalism, writing movie and new-car reviews, and also layouts.

"I'm truly grateful for all the wonderful learning and experiences I've had along the way," she said.

"It's never a dull moment, there's always something different happening every day and just seeing how the local paper can change people's lives has been great."

Crystal Hudson, Bob Pailthorpe and Cheryl Royal-Scott at the end of their walk to Calliope and back.

Crystal fondly remembers attending special Observer events such as Best In Business and getting involved in community events like the Botanic to Bridge, Clean Up Australia Day, Relay for Life and the Harbour Festival parade and raft race.

She even walked to Calliope and back with colleague Cheryl Royal-Scott for the Kick the Kilos Challenge.

"I still don't know how I got roped into that but I'll never forget it," Crystal said.

L-R Maddison Francisco, Teeanna Thomsen, Crystal Hudson, Cheryl Royal-Scott, Jess McKay and Rosita Waller at the Best In Business Awards.

And as this chapter comes to an end, Crystal said what she'd miss most was the people she'd worked with over the years.

"I've enjoyed working with many amazing employees and managers and gained lifelong friendships," she said.

"The biggest part I'll miss are my current workmates who I've bonded with like a family."