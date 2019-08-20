Look who’s ready to resume his customary position!

Steve Smith has surged up the ICC rankings.

Steve Smith has surged up the ICC rankings.

STEVE Smith's concussion has failed to halt his march towards top spot on the International Cricket Council's Test batting charts.

Smith is now second on the ICC's rankings, having risen above New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the latest update.

The right-hander is now only nine ranking points behind India maestro Virat Kohli, who will be in action later this week when his team start a two-Test series against West Indies.

Stream the 2019 India Tour of West Indies on KAYO SPORTS. Every T20I, ODI and Test LIVE on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

Smith reaffirmed why he is widely regarded as the world's best batsman with two tons in the first Ashes Test then scoring 92 at Lord's, an innings that was overshadowed by a frightening blow to his neck.

Australia's former skipper retired hurt on 80 after being struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Smith returned to bat after passing concussion tests but was withdrawn from the match on the final day, having woken up with a headache and other concussion symptoms.

ICC Test rankings Batting 1 - Virat Kohli (922 points) 2 - Steve Smith (913) 3 - Kane Williamson (887) Bowling 1 - Pat Cummins (914) 2 - Kagiso Rabada (851) 3 - Jimmy Anderson (823)

Smith remains an immense doubt for the third Test, which starts in Leeds on Thursday, but hasn't given up hope of taking part yet.

Retaining the 30-year-old in the XI would be a huge boost to Australia's hope of enhancing their 1-0 series lead and retaining the urn with victory at Headingley.

Smith has scored 378 runs at 126 this series, while the other members of Australia's first-choice top six have combined for 406 runs.

The latest ICC rankings update also highlighted why Smith is in a class of his own, likewise Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins leads the way for the bowlers.

Cummins, having snagged six wickets in the draw at Lord's, consolidated his hold on top spot on the Test bowling rankings but also gained one place to reach fifth position on the all-rounder table.

Cummins currently has a personal-best 914 ranking points, equalling the highest number that any Australian bowler has ever achieved.

Glenn McGrath also had 914 points in 2001 after helping Australia secure a 4-1 Ashes series win in England.

That tour remains the most recent time that Australia have won an Ashes series in England.