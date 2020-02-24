Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

SHOW FUN: Goldie the Clown will make a special appearance at the Mount Larcom Show this year. Picture Glenn Hampson

New funding from the Gladstone Regional Council will help bring clowning legend Goldie to Mt Larcom.

In the latest meeting, councillors voted in favour of funding $15,000 to The Mt Larcom and District Show Society for the 81st consecutive show.

Although $50,000 was requested to cover the cost of entertainment and assist with marketing, president Mick Wallace said he was happy with the funding.

“That money will go towards setting up the kid’s fun zones,” Mr Wallace said.

Part of that will be former Dreamworld mascot and Hudsons Circus entertainer Goldie the Clown.

“It’ll be a first, we’re hoping it’ll go really well with the kids,” he said.

“The Mount Larcom show is one of the biggest agricultural shows in Queensland.

“If the council can support us certainly, we’re always happy with what we can get.”