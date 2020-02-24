Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOW FUN: Goldie the Clown will make a special appearance at the Mount Larcom Show this year. Picture Glenn Hampson
SHOW FUN: Goldie the Clown will make a special appearance at the Mount Larcom Show this year. Picture Glenn Hampson
Council News

Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

New funding from the Gladstone Regional Council will help bring clowning legend Goldie to Mt Larcom.

In the latest meeting, councillors voted in favour of funding $15,000 to The Mt Larcom and District Show Society for the 81st consecutive show.

Although $50,000 was requested to cover the cost of entertainment and assist with marketing, president Mick Wallace said he was happy with the funding.

“That money will go towards setting up the kid’s fun zones,” Mr Wallace said.

Part of that will be former Dreamworld mascot and Hudsons Circus entertainer Goldie the Clown.

“It’ll be a first, we’re hoping it’ll go really well with the kids,” he said.

“The Mount Larcom show is one of the biggest agricultural shows in Queensland.

“If the council can support us certainly, we’re always happy with what we can get.”

gladstone regional council mount larcom mount larcom show
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘That’ll go down real well’: Nats respond to Greens' plan

        premium_icon ‘That’ll go down real well’: Nats respond to Greens' plan

        Politics The role coal will play in Australia’s future has sharpened political battle lines, and the clearest positions are at opposite ends of the country.

        HAVE YOUR SAY: New dog on and off leash areas proposed

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: New dog on and off leash areas proposed

        Council News RESIDENTS may no longer be able to walk their dogs at Millennium Esplande, Tannum...

        TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

        premium_icon TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

        Community GLADSTONE State High School’s oval was sprinkled with pink last Friday for an...

        • 24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
        Agnes music festival exceeds expectations

        premium_icon Agnes music festival exceeds expectations

        News WITH a second stage, added creative elements and a stellar line-up, the 2020 Agnes...