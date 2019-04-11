LOOK OUT: Gladstone's five most dangerous roads revealed

Drivers need to pay attention - a minor crash can cause injuries.

SUNCORP has identified the most dangerous roads in Gladstone based on the number of injury-causing accidents.

Suncorp's data on compulsory third party claims revealed Gladstone's Dawson Highway was the second most dangerous road on a list of 20 roads across Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay and Yeppoon.

Other danger zones in Gladstone were Bramston St, Breslin St, Phillip St and Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd.

The data revealed nose-to-tail and intersection collisions were most common type of accident and the most dangerous time to be driving was in the morning.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads there were 64 crashes in the Gladstone local government area last year from January to June.

Eight were on Dawson Highway, nine were on Bruce Highway and five were on Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd.

Medical treatment was required for people involved in 27 of the crashes.

Hospitalisation was required for people involved in 32 crashes.

People involved in four crashes had minor injuries not requiring treatment.

Only one crash on Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd resulted in a death, according to the department's data.

Spokeswoman Ashleigh Paterson said Suncorp's results showed congestion, intersections and morning commuting were three factors that contributed to crash-inducing environments.

She said motorists who knew about danger areas and threats would be more careful while driving.

"Roads with high crash volumes have vehicles crossing lanes at multiple intersections, stopping and starting due to congestion combined with the morning rush, so any lapse in concentration can lead to an accident,” Ms Paterson said.

"We all have a part to play to ensure everyone commutes safely on our roads and concentration behind the wheel is key ... even a minor crash can cause injuries for anyone involved.”

The data compiled by Suncorp was based on 483 compulsory third party insurance claims made from Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Yeppoon from 2013-2018.