LOOK: Inside the Gympie home with a million dollar price tag

This Gympie region palace can be all yours for just over one million. Michael Young

THIS million dollar mansion, with eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, in-ground swimming pool, home theatre and its very own lake could command double its price-tag on the Sunshine Coast.

But only 5km from Gympie, it's a bargain waiting to be snapped up at $1.095 million.

That's what listing agents Pete and Keryn Angle from One Agency Gympie think anyway.

And it's prestigious homes like Pine Valley Drive in Pie Creek that are putting Gympie real estate on the radar, Pete said.

The modern home has all the bells and whistles one would expect for the price and it's set right on a magnificent 2-2.5ha (5-6 acre) lake teeming with abundant birdlife.

The design and build of the home all comes down to the owners, Karren and Russell DeSerio, and took the couple 18 months to complete.

The double storey home has a commanding view of the lake and in-ground pool with a broad, north-facing deck which is Karren's favourite feature.

"You can easily lose a day just sitting on the back veranda - just lose track of time. Russell said he always wanted to be on blue water," she laughed.

The couple have four children but the sheer size of the property with its three separate living areas means everyone has their own space.

"The kids have their own areas and we're not living on top of each other," Karren said.

The main living space, situated on the top storey, features the master bedroom set at the western end of the house. The bedroom boasts a massive walk-in robe, secluded court-yard space and impressive wet-room ensuite with twin spa bath, double shower and his-and-hers vanity.

The children have four bedrooms and a separate reading nook or sitting area situated at the eastern end of the house, along with the main bathroom.

The open-plan living area is a massive space on this main level, and is perched on a huge concrete slab.

"Russell is a big fan of concrete so we went for the suspended concrete slab instead of timber floors. That house is built to last," Karren said.

In this space is the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in butler's pantry, while a formal dining room leading off the lounge features a wood-burning heater and opens on to the huge back veranda.

Downstairs is a massive family room complete with home theatre projector and screen, bar, adjoining bathroom, bedroom and laundry room with a view overlooking the pool and lake.

This family room also opens onto a ground floor patio that leads to the fully-fenced pool, out to the yard and to a gazebo perched on the edge of the lake and floating pier.

While the palatial home has plenty to offer, for owners Russell and Karren, the one thing it can't offer them is new horizons.

"Life's too short and we have other places we want to be - other adventures await," Karren said.

