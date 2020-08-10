LOOK INSIDE: Luxury Agnes home takes out prestigious award

Treetop Breeze built by Bright Life Homes has won an award at the Wide Bay Master Builders competition.

CLIENTS often come to builders with ideas for beautiful properties that can withstand the elements and one Agnes Water building company has been recognised for achieving just that.

Bright Life Homes have taken out the title for best individual home between $751,000 - $950,000 at the Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett awards last week for their property Treetop Breeze.

For project manager Melissa Gaultier the award couldn't come at a better time.

She said the beginning of the year had been tough for the company as they were uncertain with how COVID-19 would effect the business and if they would be able to keep their staff employed.

"This year it was really a great award to win because it lifted the spirits of the (staff)," Mrs Gaultier said.

"Even among all of this we did such a good job it was noted.

"It meant so much to the trades people."

It's no surprise the property was recognised.

Treetop Breeze is located in the Sunrise 1770 Estate.

Located in the prestigious Sunrise 1770 Estate, the house fills the criteria of being aesthetically pleasing, environmentally friendly and able to withstand the elements.

The estate itself is renowned across Australia for being surrounded by national parks with blocks on the waterfront creating what is like a private beach.

Project planning officer Jules Gaultier said to build in the estate there were a number of guildlines to follow, including ensuring the property doesn't pertrude over the tree tops, using colours which camouflage into the environment and making sure the lights face downward to ensure it doesn't impact turtles nesting in the area.

On top of the estate requirements the house is built to withstand cyclone winds up to 280km/h and is built to be bushfire resistant.

The location on a slope added an extra challenge with the weight of the house, but the builders managed to pull it off meeting all of the client's requirements.

The house features four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a massive outdoor entertainment area with ocean views.

It's for those reasons, Mrs Gaultier suspected, they received the award.

"It was difficult, there were lots of things to overcome to create the end look," she said.

"It was looking nice at the end and what the client wanted."

Want to spend a night in the house? Tree Top Breeze is for rent on AirBNB.