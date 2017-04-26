30°
Calliope's grown-up 'Anzac baby' honours great-grandfather

Andrew Thorpe
| 26th Apr 2017 2:39 AM
ANNUAL TRADITION: Kane Shailer lays a homemade wreath at the Calliope Anzac Day service on his fifth birthday.
ANNUAL TRADITION: Kane Shailer lays a homemade wreath at the Calliope Anzac Day service on his fifth birthday.

ANZAC Day holds a special place in Kane Shailer's heart.

Yesterday, like he does every Anzac Day, Kane marched in the parade at Calliope proudly wearing his great-grandfather Patrick Coyle's National Service Medal.

He also laid a wreath during the service at the Calliope Cenotaph - giving the local RSL president and the crowd a hearty thumbs up as he did so.

But the occasion is of special significance for Kane because five years ago, to the day, he was the first Anzac baby born in Gladstone.

Then RSL President Derek MacDougall marked the occasion by presenting him with a "Digger" teddy bear.

ANZAC baby: Kane Shailer in 2012 with his Digger bear.
ANZAC baby: Kane Shailer in 2012 with his Digger bear.

"He's still got the bear," proud mum Tracey Shailer said. "We keep it in the box, that way hopefully he'll have it in his adult years.

"The medal goes on the bear except on Anzac Day when Kane wears it as he marches."

Taking part in the march is an annual tradition for the Calliope family, and Kane hasn't missed one yet.

"We even carried him when he was one," Tracey said.

"The school takes part in the parade, so his brother was already marching, and we decided to march along behind him."

Not many kids get to march in a parade on their birthday every year and the novelty is not lost on the exuberant five-year-old.

"Instead of saying 'It's my birthday' to people, he says 'It's Anzac Day', because to him it's the same thing," Tracey said.

"He runs around getting excited telling people it's Anzac Day, and they look a bit confused and say 'I know'."

 

LEST WE FORGET: The Anzac Day parade at Calliope yesterday.
LEST WE FORGET: The Anzac Day parade at Calliope yesterday.

But Tracey said Kane was also beginning to appreciate the serious side of the occasion.

"He's just started learning about armies and war," she said.

"He was asking me why people had died the other day and he takes it seriously. So he knows it's not all about him."

Today he will take his bear, his great grandfather's medal and The Observer article about his birth, to kindergarten to tell his Anzac story.

"They're learning about what Anzac Day is about, so he'll be able to tell them a bit about it," Tracey said. "I think he knows a bit more than the average child."

LEST WE FORGET: A veteran lays a wreath at the Calliope Anzac Day service yesterday.
LEST WE FORGET: A veteran lays a wreath at the Calliope Anzac Day service yesterday.

Kane and his friends went to Calliope Skate Park following the Anzac service to properly celebrate his birthday.

"He loves to ride bikes, scooters and things like that," Tracey said.

"He's a real adventure-seeker, he likes anything that makes people nervous... he's a bit of a daredevil."

Kane kept it real while talking about the day's events later that afternoon, telling The Observer his favourite part of the day so far was the skate park.

LEST WE FORGET: The Calliope Anzac Day service.
LEST WE FORGET: The Calliope Anzac Day service.
