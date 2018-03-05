Popular beach clean-up crew elbows deep in dumped Port-a-Loo

Monique Galloway and Barry Meiring at Canoe Point with just some of the rubbish that was collected.

Monique Galloway and Barry Meiring at Canoe Point with just some of the rubbish that was collected. Mike Richards GLA040318CLEAN

THE Lilley's Beach Clean Up Australia Day crew had their hands full when the team stumbled across a dumped Port-a-Loo.

It was just one of several interesting items Clean Up Australia Day volunteers found at yesterday around the Lilley's Beach area.

Barry Meiring who co-ordinated the group assigned to the popular camping and 4WD spot said the group removed 358kg of rubbish from the beach, dunes and nearby bush.

Around Australia over half a million volunteers gathered to clean up more than 7000 sites.

Scouring footpaths, bushland, parks, beaches, creeks and drains, most participants filled their bags while walking, while some volunteers chose to make a difference by using kayaks, canoes and boats to collect litter.

Rubbish collected on clean up Australia day. Mike Richards GLA040318CLEAN

Last year's Clean Up Australia Day annual Rubbish Report found that food and beverage packaging such as wrappers, cups, bottles, lids and caps were the most commonly dumped group of items.

Individually, cigarette butts came in as the most counted single item dumped around the country.

The Clean Up Australia Day group continues to encourage everyone to do their bit to help every day, but keen volunteers can organise routine clean ups throughout the year at any registered site.