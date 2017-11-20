Long-time business owner recognised

WINNER: Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford, Gladstone Observer editor Christine McKee and Rick Hansen from Hansen Foodwork's Clinton at the Best In Business Awards, 2017.

WINNER: Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford, Gladstone Observer editor Christine McKee and Rick Hansen from Hansen Foodwork's Clinton at the Best In Business Awards, 2017. Matt Taylor GLA111117BIB

AFTER 17 years of doing business in Gladstone, Shane Ford has received some well-deserved recognition from customers and the business community.

Fordy's Spar Express, which won the joint Best in Business Award in the Retail More than 10 category, has proved staying in town through thick and thin still pays off.

"There's been a slight increase in trade since the awards," Mr Ford said.

"A couple of new faces have walked in the door."

Despite having a large number of competitors, Mr Ford has successfully adapted to service people who are becoming increasingly time-poor and savvy with their money.

"People want to pop in and get a pre-made meal," he said.

"They've been selling really well of late. These days more people seem to be on the lookout for bargains, so we try and meet those needs."

The store runs hundreds of weekly specials to meet the needs of customers. Once a week, the store notifies customers on Facebook and also advertises with The Observer. Mr Ford still reminisces about how times have changed.

"It's amazing to see how many people used eftpos as opposed to 15-odd years ago," he said.

"Probably a quarter of turnover was eftpos, three quarters was cash, and now it's the other way round."

Mr Ford said it's hard to beat good old-fashioned customer service. And building business to where it is today could not have happened without the support of many people.

"In business, nobody has success on their own," he said.

"My family has helped me a lot over the years, mum and dad, sister and brother-in-law, and wonderful staff over many years. It's all a team effort."

Mr Ford is considering a drive-though service to better meet the community's needs.

"Like anything, the more time and effort you put into something, the more you are going to get out of it," he said.

Mr Ford bought the Sun Valley store in March 2000, and was the previous owner of Fordy's Seafood on Tank Street. Before that, he was a fitter and turner at Queensland Alumina Limited, and has lived in Gladstone for almost his entire life.

Fordy's Spar Express currently employs 11 staff. The business was joint winner with Hansen Foodwork's Clinton.