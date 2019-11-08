Long term outlook for GTC Financial

Kerry Hughes proud that GTC Financial won the Professional Services & Sales category at the 2019 Best in Business Awards

FOSTERING growth in staff is an important part of business for GTC Financial.

Business manager Kerry Hughes said the GTC team was one of the business’s biggest strengths.

She thought it was one of the reasons GTC won the Professional Services and Sales category at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

Ms Hughes said she fostered employee loyalty so had many long-term staff.

“Some of our team members started straight out of school and are still here today,” Ms Hughes said.

“They’ve gone through their university work with us and we’ve helped them through their CPAs.”

She said it was important to foster growth straight out of school.

“Once you’ve got someone really good, you want to keep them and encourage them to stay,” Ms Hughes said.

“That’s what we try and do.”

Ms Hughes said the long tenure of staff helped clients because they knew who was working for them.



It enables the business to provide a personal touch.

“We establish a very close relationship with our clients,” Ms Hughes said.

“We try to look at the total picture for our clients with all their financial year needs.”

Ms Hughes said their services included accounting, business advisory and financial planning.

She said they worked closely with clients.

“It can be as simple as people who want to build a new home,” Ms Hughes said.

“It could be people looking at how they’re going to pay for their children to go to university.

“Or they might want that fantastic holiday somewhere.”

Ms Hughes said GTC helped clients put things in place to make sure they achieved their goals.

Ms Hughes said that although she was excited to win the award, she was nervous in the lead-up.

“We’ve been in business for quite some time and we know we do a lot of things well,” Ms Hughes said.

“But you don’t know what other businesses are doing so we were very pleased to be acknowledged.”

Over the years, GTC Financial has been part of the community.

“We’ve been in business for 22 years,” Ms Hughes said.

“We’ve got a strong community involvement with the way we either donate our time or donate to the local community.”

GTC Financial will continue to look towards the future.

“We’re here for the long term,” Ms Hughes said.

“We’ve always been here for the long term.”