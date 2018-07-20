Long-term Beecher housing estate in its final years

A HOUSING estate that offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of Gladstone is in its final stages.

Just 80 blocks are yet to be developed in Lowtian's Beecher Estate, with two stages of the 15-year-old project left.

Project manager Ian Fawkes hopes the next two stages, eight and 11, will be complete within two years.

The Gladstone resident of 21 years plans to retire when the project is finished.

While he said the estate's blocks were still selling, they struggled with banks reluctant to lend to prospective home owners.

"People are still getting good prices for the land," Mr Fawkes said.

"It's a lifestyle choice to live out here at Beecher.

"The last two families who went out there were young families who wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle and have a bit of extra space for their kids."

There are currently 12 blocks for sale, with a further 30 almost ready to hit the market.

An estate office is also under construction.

The housing development has also helped support Gladstone builders, with Noel Wynne, Coastal Homes, Absolute Homes and Craig Christensen among the many to construct homes in the area.

Mr Fawkes estimated Beecher Estate injected about $120,000 a month into the Gladstone economy.

Approved by Calliope Shire Council in 2003, the 350-home development was a shared vision between the council and the local developers.

Beecher Estates was part of the council's vision for the area's future and as part of the approval Lowtian had to flood-proof the area. The development included building a bridge at Wyndham Rd.