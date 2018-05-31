Menu
HAVE A SEAT: Brigitte Geenen, Alicia Williams, Helen Curran and Jenny Gilmour sitting in the new chairs in the lobby of Gladstone's Women's Health Centre. Matt Taylor GLA290518CHAIR
News

Long table lunch pays for new chairs

Gregory Bray
by
31st May 2018 7:23 AM

It was money raised from a long table luncheon to purchase six new chairs. but the Rotary's Ladies were happy to pitch in.

Helen Curran of Gladstone Rotary said the club were happy to help the Women's Health Centre with some badly needed furniture.

"We'd had a guest speaker at one of our meetings and she spoke about the great work the Women's Health Centre do in Gladstone,” she said.

"Afterwards we asked her what we could do to help and she suggested new chairs for the waiting room.

"Apparently the old chairs were in poor condition and difficult to get in and out of, especially for pregnant women.”

Women's Health Centre manager Brigitte Geenen said she was delighted with the chairs.

"We have five counsellors working here and we average 20 -25 clients each day, so they are used all the time,” she said.

"We also run many courses and workshops each month including relationship reno's, self-esteem, assertiveness training and relaxation and pain relief,” Ms Geenen said.

The Women's Health Centre is open five days a week from 9am to 4pm Mon to Friday and offers free counselling and education for women, including those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

The next Gladstone Rotary Women's Long Table Luncheon is being held on September 1 this year.

"Our club hasn't chosen this year's beneficiaries,” Ms Curran said.

"But it was good to see some of the money from our ladies fund-raiser was focussed on on women's needs in Gladstone.”

