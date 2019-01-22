Long-standing Agnes business's new owners over the 'moon'

WELCOME: Agnes Water gift and clothing store Kachina Moon has built a circle of support after 14 years running.

TODAY marks Agnes Water local Suzie Hagenbach's last day at her 14-year-old business Kachina Moon.

But Ms Hagenbach told The Observer last week she had no regrets as the store was in safe hands.

New owner Tracy Bocos said buying the much-loved clothing and gift shop was part of building a future in which she and partner Ryan Lowe could be closer to their kids.

"We have two kids that are in high school so it's something where we'll be around and they can come to us,” Ms Bocos said.

"We did the markets for a little while and my partner was just looking to do something more relaxing and provide a better lifestyle for the kids where we were more available to them so we thought buying Kachina Moon would be a good investment.

"We're not working for anybody else, it will be much more of a family feel ... We just saw an opportunity for our family so we took it.”

Yesterday the couple were in Brisbane topping up on stock.

Ms Bocos praised the way the business had been run for the past 14 years by Ms Hagenbach.

"It's been established for such a long time and Suzie's done such a wonderful job,” Ms Bocos said.

She said while the usual challenges of managing a business would remain, it was reassuring to know Kachina Moon's brand was already known and trusted by the Agnes Water community.

"It's not necessarily easier but it is a store that the community can trust because it has been established for such a long time,” Ms Bocos said.

"And it's up to us to keep it up to the standard that Suzie had it.”

Moreover, she said there was no rush to change anything.

"No, not straight away, not at all.

"We'd like to take our time and just get on our feet first properly before we go in there and make any kind of changes,” Mr Bocos said.

"It's functioning well the way it is so I don't see why you would change a good thing straight up.”

A youth support worker, Ms Bocos said she would continue her main job while partner Mr Lowe took responsibility minding the store.

Kachina Moon is at Agnes Water's Endeavour Plaza.