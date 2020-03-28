Menu
Kin Kora State School deputy principal Belinda O'Sullivan was voted Gladstone's favourite teacher by The Observer's readers
News

Long-serving teacher voted Gladstone’s favourite

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH 30 years of teaching under her belt, Kin Kora deputy principal Belinda O’Sullivan has seen the impact teachers can have on students.

And Mrs O’Sullivan has impacted the lives of her students over the years.

This week, The Observer asked its readers to vote for their favourite teacher. With 37 per cent of the votes, Mrs O’Sullivan takes the title.

She wasn’t sure exactly why people voted for her, but said her time in the job may have had something to do with it.

“I just like to treat kids and their families the way I would like my family to be treated,” Mrs O’Sullivan said.

And after 30 years in the industry, she’s now seeing the children of former students around the school.

“It’s great talking to them and hearing what they’ve done in their lives,” she said.

“It’s really nice to see the generations now.”

It’s those connections to people and the community that Mrs O’Sullivan said are important.

“It’s what we call a village, a wraparound approach and getting great outcomes for all,” she said.

“It’s getting to know who you’re working for and what you’re working towards achieving.”

But Mrs O’Sullivan wasn’t the only teacher recognised by our poll.

Kellie Richardson, Amanda Ryan and Kristi Bradley also received votes.

RESULTS

Gladstone’s top four favourite teachers as voted by our readers.

1. Belinda O’Sullivan – Kin Kora State School – 37%

2. Kellie Richardson – Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School – 20%

3. Amanda Ryan – Yarwun State School – 17%

4. Kristi Bradley – Chanel College – 10%

gladstone teacher kin kora state school
Gladstone Observer

