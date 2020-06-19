Long-serving Observer employee reunited with photo

Dennis Moore with a picture of him working at The Observer in the 1970s.

Dennis Moore with a picture of him working at The Observer in the 1970s.

IT WAS a blast from the past this week when The Observer got a call from a former employee asking about a photo taken decades ago.

Dennis Moore was photographed working in the printing department of the paper by Murray Ware in the 1970s. The photo has hung in the office ever since.

Mr Moore started at The Observer in 1965 as a hand and machine compositor and worked with the paper until taking a redundancy in 2007.

For 42 years he helped put together the paper and amassed a wealth of knowledge and stories.

One of those stories is how the old printing press was buried under the paper's old offices, a fact Mr Moore said few people were aware of.

His role as a hand and machine compositor saw him design and put together the paper using a linotype, equivalent to the modern-day graphic designer.

"Everything was molten metal so you worked by hand and machine," he said.

"As a graphic artist would now put it together on a screen, we did it that way with hot metal."

Unlike other jobs where tasks not finished today can be done tomorrow, Mr Moore said he liked to remind people that in the newspaper industry, everything had to be finished today.

Mr Moore didn't have a favourite moment of his 42 years, but remembered many nights being at work in the early hours of the morning.

"The press would break down and then we'd have to go deliver the papers to the newsagents," he said.

The Observer will go on telling people's stories as it progresses to its digital future this month but as we pause to mark the transition of the print era in the Gladstone region to our sister titles The Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail, we are taking a look back in time and seeking out readers' special memories.

We want to hear your memories of The Observer and share them with our readers - in the paper and online.

Email the details and photos to us at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au or phone 4970 3030.

Online, we are also ramping things up.

We're offering free digital access for two months, or for those who sign up for a 12-month digital subscription, we're offering an eight-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A. That's more than $500 value for $7 a week over the first 12 months (minimum cost $364).

Just go to www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/subscribe.