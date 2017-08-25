Long overdue move for the 4CC team

WIRED UP: Michael J Bailey checking out the technology in 4CC's new studio on Glenlyon St.

THE team at 4CC has been flat out this week as it moves headquarters to more spacious surrounds.

It's been 45 years since 4CC began broadcasting to Gladstone and Rockhampton, in 1972 under the callsign of 4CD. In 1985 it became 4CC.

Sandwiched in the same building at 65 Central Lane for over four decades, the station was long overdue for a change of scenery.

Yesterday marked a significant date in 4CC's history as breakfast announcer Michael J Bailey broadcast from its studio at 84 Glenlyon St for the first time.

THE old 4CC station on the corner of Central Lane and William Street. Rebecca Davis

The move was long overdue according to MJB.

"It was time to move and we didn't want to be with Sea FM and Hot FM - it was all too confusing - we're a standalone company,” MJB said.

"Grant Broadcasters bought this site and spent another half a million dollars doing it up.

"We employed local builders and painters.”

The man with the golden tonsils may not have a golden microphone like Australian radio royal John Laws, but he does have some state-of-the-art technology to play with in his new studio.

"It's absolutely superb. We're up there with the latest technology,” he said.

"People can phone in with confidence, we have chats.

"Our signal is a lot stronger and better with the new technology.

"From 666 in Biloela, 1584 in Rockhampton, 927 here and also our FM translator in Agnes Water and 1770, it's a huge coverage area.

"It's like everything: new technology writes the old technology off, but we're still here and we're still entertaining the locals.

"We get phone calls from all over the place and with streaming 24/7, if someone goes on holidays to London or New York they can still tune in to find out what's happening locally.

"That's what we are, a local station with local news, local gossip - you can't do that on national radio stations.

"Our self-belief is very important and we're urging the community to rediscover 4CC because we've been here since time began.”

The new 4CC office will have its official opening in about two weeks.