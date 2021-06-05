The state’s 18 vaccination hubs have been inundated with Queenslanders ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

The state’s 18 vaccination hubs have been inundated with Queenslanders ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

The state's 18 vaccination hubs have been inundated with Queenslander's keen to roll up their sleeves and get the jab this weekend.

Already this morning long waits of up to an hour were being experienced at most hubs, including at the Rocklea Showgrounds.

The line up for the COVID-19 jab at the Rocklea Showgrounds on Saturday morning. Picture: Lilian Molina

The Logan vaccination hub is also fully booked today and Acting Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy - who visited that hub this morning - said Queensland is on track to reach 15,000 inoculations over the weekend.

Deputy Commissioner Chelepy said if you are a frontline worker you can go to a vaccination hub and you will receive first priority for the jab.

"We've seen what happened in Victoria recently and that has really sparked the community to come out and get vaccinated," he said.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Shane Chelepy. Picture: Liam Kidston

Deputy Commissioner Chelepy said police are equipped to deal with the rollout and will use the hubs to prepare for larger-scale vaccinations.

"We have done the big operations here before, we've had the Commonwealth Games in this state and the G20 in this state."

"We definitely want to learn logistically what went well, what didn't go well for the three hubs this weekend and then build that in so we get maximum capacity."

The Townsville hub is today doing over 150 jabs an hour, and there are still available spots to book in at the Springfield hub.

The target of the hubs is to vaccinate all frontline workers and those aged between 40 and 49.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath appealed for Queenslanders in those categories to turn up without a booking.

Originally published as Long line-ups as Queenslanders roll up their sleeves