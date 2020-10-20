Menu
A Gladstone man caught drug driving has lost his licence for the next nine months.
Crime

Long disqualification for drug driver

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
20th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving has lost his licence for the next nine months.

Joshua Wentworth Eyre, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

Eyre was pulled over on August 19, at 10.40am, on River Road Boyne Island for a road side drug test from which he tested positive.

He was taken to the Tannum Sands police station for further testing and when questioned about his drug use he said “no comment”.

Further tests indicated the presence of a relevant drug.

The court was told that Eyre had been convicted of a similar offence in the past five years.

Eyre was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Gladstone Observer

