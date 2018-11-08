Long-awaited project finally gets started

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher stands on Gladstone Benaraby Road, which is set to benefit from a $20.4million funding upgrade.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher stands on Gladstone Benaraby Road, which is set to benefit from a $20.4million funding upgrade. Matt Taylor GLA081118ROAD

WORK started yesterday on one of the region's most notorious stretches of road - Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

The safety upgrades, which are expected to take over 12 months to complete, are funded under the Palaszczuk government's Targeted Road Safety Program with $20.4million committed to the project in May.

The 14km stretch between the Bruce Highway and Toolooa State High School has claimed over seven lives in the past 18 years, including a friend of state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

He said after lobbying the State Government it was a huge step forward for the region to secure the project funding.

"To see this project going forward now and having these safety improvements done is certainly something the people of Gladstone and Boyne-Tannum have been waiting a long time for," Mr Butcher said.

"Thousands and thousands of car movements today alone coming in from Boyne-Tannum to Gladstone and back in the afternoon certainly justifies doing the road itself.

"There will be some hold ups but please be patient because the rewards at the end of this will be well and truly worth it."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher stands on Gladstone Benaraby Road, which is set to benefit from a $20.4million funding upgrade. Matt Taylor GLA081118ROAD

As part of the project, the road will receive wide centre-line treatment, the removal of visibility hazards such as trees plus roadside clearing. The project also includes work around property accesses and resurfacing approaches to the Philip St and Glenlyon Rd roundabout.

Mr Butcher said it was important that motorists took care during the works, which will result in a better commute and better access for tourism.

"This project is going to take over 12 months, so I say to people to take your time going through," he said.

"The Boyne-Tannum area is certainly a growth area in Gladstone and we want to stop people from just driving up the highway to Cairns and Townsville and pull into Gladstone.

"Making a nice open safe road for them to exit off the Bruce Highway into Gladstone will certainly help with our tourism."