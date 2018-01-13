Long-awaited Boyne dredging project to be done by May

READY: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker examine plans for the Boyne River dredging work.

FORGET about roses and lingerie, Gladstone Ports Corporation has the ultimate Valentines Day gift for Boyne River fishermen.

On February 14 East Coast Maritime will begin removing sand and gravel for the long-awaited Boyne Dredging Project.

Yesterday Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the million project would be well and truly completed before the Boyne Tannum HookUp in May this year.

"The people of Boyne Tannum and Gladstone have held concerns about the entrance into the Boyne River for many years," he said.

The dredging will make the 15 metre wide Boyne River mouth channel safe for vessels to travel through at all tides.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting chief executive Craig Walker said flooding events in 2011 and 2013 caused significant shoaling at the channel entrance.

"What we'll be doing is restoring the depth to what was there in the early 90s," he said.

A "low impact" backhoe and barge method will be used for the work and material will be taken via barge to the RG Tanna reclamation area.

"Our experienced team explored the impacts and time constraints when considering which method to use," Mr Walker said.