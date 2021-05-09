Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who told police he had been wanting to punch his victim in the face for a long time appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.
A man who told police he had been wanting to punch his victim in the face for a long time appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.
Crime

Long-awaited assault in one swift, unexpected move

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
9th May 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who told police he had wanted to punch his victim in the face ‘for a long time’ .

Wayne Michael Walsh, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to six charges including serious assault of a police officer by biting or spitting and serious assault of a person over 60.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said the worst of Walsh’s offending occurred on December 5 2019.

She said Walsh was the subject of an ‘Authority to Return’ issued under the Mental Health Act.

Sergeant Hoskins said about 12.45pm that day, Walsh and his victim were at the Gladstone community health centre where Walsh was seen regularly.

She said when the victim arrived in the company of police, they approached Walsh and began speaking with him, explaining the ATR and that he would have to go with police to the hospital.

Sergeant Hoskins said Walsh punched the victim with his right hand to the face without warning.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

He was immediately restrained by police and escorted to the Gladstone Base Hospital under the ATR.

Sergeant Hoskins said when police spoke to Walsh about the incident, Walsh stated he had been wanting to punch the victim for a long time and that nothing would happen to him because of his mental health issues.

The victim had sustained a split lip as a result of the strike, which required further medical treatment at the hospital.

Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne sentenced Walsh to 19 months prison with an immediate parole release date and suspended him from driving for four months. Convictions were recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

‘Menace to police’: Man sentenced after drunken outburst

‘Learnt my lesson’: Drug-driver’s confession

Woman smoked cannabis before driving

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone serious assault serious assault of person over 60
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two attacked in Tannum taser assault

        Premium Content Two attacked in Tannum taser assault

        Crime The man tasered two brothers in Tannum Sands last year.

        Council commence $150,000 CBD footpath works

        Premium Content Council commence $150,000 CBD footpath works

        Council News “We want walking to be the clear choice for health, recreation and transport.”

        Coastal thoroughfare to undergo $980,000 transformation

        Premium Content Coastal thoroughfare to undergo $980,000 transformation

        Council News “It’s important to ensure Captain Cook Drive is well maintained for both locals and...