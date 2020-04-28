Logies not to be held for the first time in 62 years

THE annual TV Week Logies 2020 event held on the Gold Coast has officially been cancelled.

It will be the first time the awards ceremony, were stars gather to celebrate Australian TV, will not be held for the first time since 1959.

Bauer Media made the announcement tonight, with publisher Fiona Connolly saying: "We have spent the last few weeks discussing with our event partners what the TV WEEK Logie Awards could look like in 2020, whilst adhering to Government restrictions and working around the challenges of COVID-19."

"All parties agree the most positive outcome is to not hold the TV WEEK Logies, including public voting, in 2020, but to stage an even bigger event on the Gold Coast in 2021.

"The TV WEEK Logies is loved because it is a live event, with viewers at home enjoying seeing the red-carpet glamour and the entertainment community coming together to celebrate the television industry.

The TV Week Logies 2020 will not be held this year. (AAP Image/Darren England)

"In addition to the world-class awards telecast, we want to continue to build on the success of our public event, Stars in the Park - which gives fans a chance to meet their favourite television stars in person.

"We would like to thank Queensland for being a wonderful Logies host and partner in delivering this event over the past two years and we cannot wait to return to The Star Gold Coast next year.

"While we are postponing the TV WEEK Logie Awards for 2020 and returning in 2021, the 2021 Logies will be an epic event that will take into consideration the 12 months of television just past, as well as all programs that will air for the remainder of this year."

The 60th year of the TV Week Logies was held on the Gold Coast for the first time in 2018, after nabbing the event from Melbourne.

It injected an estimated $63 million in publicity alone for the Gold Coast.

Last year, hundreds of Australia's best stars checked into The Star Gold Coast for the celebration.

Originally published as Logies not to be held for the first time in 62 years