BREAKING: Logging truck rolls on Gladstone Monto Rd

Neridah Armstrong

12.01PM: ONE lane is closed on Gladstone Monto Rd after a logging truck rolled over about two kilometres south of Futter Creek.

The driver of the truck has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with a minor head injury.

Traffic is still able to make its way past the incident.

11.53AM: A LOGGING truck has rolled in a single-vehicle accident on Gladstone Monto Rd.

The rollover occurred near Diglum, about two kilometres south of the Futter Creek bridge.

An adult male is being treated by paramedics after reportedly sustaining a head injury in the incident, and is expected to be taken to hospital.

ON SCENE: Police have opened one lane to traffic on Gladstone Monto Rd. Neridah Armstrong

Police officers and firefighters are also on scene.

The incident occurred less than two weeks after HQPlantations Kalpowar Operations announced it would resume using Gladstone Monto Rd as its preferred route for hauling timber from the Kalpowar State Forest to Gladstone, following the completion of repairs and the reopening of the road to heavy vehicles.

The move sparked significant concern in the Boyne Valley community, and prompted Callide MP Colin Boyce to call for the upgrade of Kalpowar Rd as an alternative route to resolve the issue.

It is not yet known whether the truck involved in the rollover is an HQPlantations truck.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.