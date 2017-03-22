Logging truck rolls in Hwy crash, one of three overnight

A logging truck veered off the Bruce Hwy and rolled overnight at Iveragh.

A DRIVER was able to safely get himself out of his logging truck after it careered off the Bruce Hwy and rolled.

The carnage from the crash, which happened just after midnight, is still at the scene near Iveragh.

It was one of three car accidents last night in the Gladstone region.

A logging truck veered off the Bruce Hwy and rolled overnight at Iveragh. Andrew Thorpe

Gladstone police and Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the logging truck accident shortly after midnight.

The male driver was able to get himself out of the wreckage.

A QAS spokeswoman said he was taken to the Gladstone Hospital with a suspected left shoulder dislocation.

Truck rolls on Bruce Hwy : A logging truck rolled in a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Ivergh last night.

Another truck was involved in an accident at 4am this morning on the Bruce Hwy at the Colosseum.

"The truck has gone off the road into bushland," a Gladstone police spokesman said.

There were no reported injuries and the truck is still on the side of the highway.

At 5.25am a silver sedan crashed off Gladstone Benaraby Rd, near Toolooa Bends.

The driver, who was not injured, slid through grassland and stopped on the mudflats.