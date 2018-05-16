Logging truck rollover driver, 65, released from hospital

The logs from Monday's truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Rd may be cleared up but questions remain.

The logs from Monday's truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Rd may be cleared up but questions remain. Joyce McClure

THE driver involved in a logging truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Rd on Monday was discharged from hospital that afternoon.

A police spokesperson said he was a 65-year-old man from Telina.

The man was not seriously hurt in the accident near Diglum.

Member for Callide Colin Boyce said his understanding was that the truck driver was contracted by logging company HQ Plantations.

The truck involved was a Mack Prime Mover, which had a semitrailer attached and was loaded with logs.

HQ Plantations did not respond to a request for information by deadline.

Colin Boyce previously told The Observer he had invited the Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads Steve Minnikin to the Callide electorate to look at problems with many of its country roads.

After the rollover, Mr Boyce said he would like to take Mr Minnikin along the Gladstone Monto Rd in a semitrailer.

"The minister will get a first-hand experience of what it's like driving a big truck on these narrow country roads," Mr Boyce said.

"They often have many blind corners. There's sections you have to get off the road.

"He will see the reality of what happened (on Monday).

"Obviously the shadow minister is not in a position to do anything about the matter.

Having said that, I think that it's important people come and see these roads and drive on them.

Mr Boyce urged the Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, to come up and inspect the road for himself. "If (the government) has a first-hand account they might put some money towards it," he said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Mr Boyce said if the shadow minister took him up on his invitation he would hold a community meeting, which the shadow minister would attend.

The rollover came at a sensitive time for HQ Plantations. Only two weeks ago the company informed residents in the Kalpowar and Upper Boyne Valley that it would resume using Gladstone Monto Rd as its preferred route for hauling timber from the Kalpowar State Forest to Gladstone.

The advice came on the back of repairs to the road with the Department of Transport and Main Roads declaring the road once again open to heavy vehicles.

Julia Bartrim