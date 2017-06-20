Logging away on a slow boat to China

NO WASTE: Logs waiting to be shipped out of the Auckland Point terminal. Damaged trees from the Byfield Plantation were put to good use after Cyclone Marcia in February 2015.

IF YOU'VE noticed an excessive amount of logging trucks on Gladstone roads during the past two years chances are you're not alone.

Gladstone's Auckland Point terminal has been exporting logs since an operation was set up in response to the damaging effect that Cyclone Marcia had on HQPlantations Southern Pine Plantations at Byfield, near Yeppoon.

HQPlantations regional forest manager Andrew Dunn said about 600,000 tonnes of wind-fallen timber was salvaged in the 18 months after the February 2015 event, and although the recovery effort has all but wound down, small quantities of green standing log are still being sourced from Byfield.

"It was decided to keep the Gladstone export operation going utilising surplus log resource from nearby forests at Kalpowar, Bulburin (Boyne Valley) and Elliott River and Goodnight Scrub (Bundaberg area),” Mr Dunn said.

"This surplus log is over and above domestic processing capability.

"The logs are primarily destined for ports in China where they are used in the construction industry.

"Some logs are barged up rivers hundreds of kilometres inland.”

Vessels capable of holding about 40,000 tonne of logs are loaded every four to five weeks with the total exported quantity now over 1.4 million tonnes.

Both Southern Pine and Hoop Pine are exported through Gladstone.