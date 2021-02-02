Log truck driver sustains head, lower limb, facial injuries

UPDATE, 2PM: The truck driver who was seriously injured after a truck rollover on Tuesday morning has improved to a stable condition.

The driver, a male in his 20s, was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital from the Calliope scene.

He sustained head, chest and facial injuries.

He does not require to be transferred to Brisbane at this time.

The driver works out of Gladstone and lives in Morayfield, near Brisbane.

UPDATE, 10.30AM: A truck driver aged in their mid-20s has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after a severe rollover near Calliope on Tuesday morning.

The driver of a large haulage truck carrying timber logs overturned on the Gladstone Monto Rd, south of Calliope, leaving him entrapped for several hours.

Emergency services on scene on Gladstone Monto Rd on February 2. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was taked just after 5.30am and the crew assisted the first responder already on scene.

The driver suffered serious head and lower limb injuries and was stabilised at the scene.

The driver was entrapped in the truck for several hours.Photo: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

INITIAL, 7AM: The rescue helicopter has been called to assist at a truck rollover at Calliope.

Queensland Ambulance Service has reported a male patient is entrapped with facial and chest injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene on the Gladstone Monto Rd.

The incident was called in at 5.12am on Tuesday morning.

The rescue helicopter is en route to the scene.