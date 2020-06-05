Menu
Darren Lockyer will be required to give evidence in liquidation proceedings.
Rugby League

Lockyer to give evidence in court hearings

by Alexandria Utting
5th Jun 2020 5:40 PM
RUGBY league great Darren Lockyer will give evidence in liquidation proceedings involving a training and recruitment company he was previously linked to.

The former Queensland and Australian rugby league captain on Friday has been listed as a respondent to an application for a mandatory examination summons in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The proceedings relate to mining services provider One Key Holdings and subsidiary One Key Resources, of which Mr Lockyer is a former director and public face.

The company was sold for more than $10 million in 2016 to private equity-backed global UK group Fircroft.

Mr Lockyer did not appear personally in court on Friday and is one of 17 people who will be required to give evidence in the liquidation proceedings that return to court next month.

Originally published as Lockyer to give evidence in court hearings

