Offbeat

Lockyer defaced but Origin joke backfires on Blues prankster

Matty Holdsworth
by
7th Jun 2019 9:47 AM | Updated: 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STATE of Origin prankster's joke, which tarnished the face of Darren Lockyer, has backfired big time.

Sunshine Coast man Tony Bryan's Ausmar Homes van and was tagged with a knock knock joke prior to Wednesday night's blockbuster.

The filthy cockroach's joke read:

Knock knock? Who's there?

Owen. Owen who?

0 and 3 to New South Wales.

A State of Origin prankster's joke, which tarnished the face of Darren Lockyer, has backfired big time. Tony Bryan

It was complete with Mr Lockyer given blue hair, blue glasses and "NSW till I die" on his shirt.

It stated the Blues would clean sweep the series.

But much to the vandal's dismay, the underdog Queenslanders recorded a stunning 18-14 win over the arch enemy at Suncorp Stadium to take early control of the series.

The Maroons legend of 36 Origins, has been approached for comment.

The Daily is sure he had the last laugh.

