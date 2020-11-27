Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
News

Lockyer cops uncover guns in alleged sex offender’s bed

Hugh Suffell
27th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
A LOCKYER Valley man who allegedly used the internet to procure children has also been charged with multiple weapons and explosive offences.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, November 23, to face weapons and explosives charge.

Police Prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said when officers attended the man's home on November 2, they uncovered multiple firearms and a cache of ammunition throughout the property.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges including one of failing to store small ammunition and power device cartridges in a secured area and failing to securely store weapons.

Senior sergeant Windsor said seven firearms were located in an unlocked and open gun safe, but three guns were located in the man's bed.

The man told the court he used the weapons for pest control and recreational shooting.

He told the court he had a licence to do so.

Magistrate Graham Lee said it was irresponsible to store the weapons and ammunition insecurely.

For his weapons and explosives charges, the man was fined $500, referred to SPER, with the convictions not recorded.

The man is set to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 9, for one charge of using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication to a person under the age of 16 and one charge of using the internet to procure children under the age of 16.

