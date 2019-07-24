Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Locked up over alleged elderly security guard attack

by Grace Mason
24th Jul 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly assaulted four people - including a security guard in his 70s and two women - has had his case adjourned in a Cairns court.

Mark Antony Solomon, 28, is charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of serious assault and committing a public nuisance offence.

Police have alleged he initially assaulted two women, aged 22 and 26, who were known to him, on Marlin Parade in the Cairns CBD about 12.15am on Saturday.

Two hotel security guards, aged 33 and 75, tried to intervene and were allegedly assaulted too.

Another man who saw the incident also tried to assist and was also allegedly attacked.

Solomon's case was mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday where defence solicitor Steve Macfarlane asked for it to be adjourned for a long plea.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton adjourned the case until August 21.

Solomon remains in custody.

More Stories

assault assaulting the elderly jail security guard

Top Stories

    Veteran told community would still support him after DUI

    premium_icon Veteran told community would still support him after DUI

    News A DEFENCE force veteran in court for drink driving burst into tears when a magistrate told him the community would always support him.

    Meet the man taking charge at Calliope high school

    premium_icon Meet the man taking charge at Calliope high school

    News The founding principal is set to bring a vast array of experience.

    New CEO lands job ahead of international candidates

    premium_icon New CEO lands job ahead of international candidates

    News Meet the new CEO who has big shoes to fill at GAPDL.