‘Locked out in his undies’: Prince Andrew’s Aussie mishap

Our Vice-regal source says Prince Andrew, in hot water for a BBC TV interview over his involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is the least favourite royal family member to visit Government House at Paddington.

Our Vice-regal source says Prince Andrew, in hot water for a BBC TV interview over his involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is the least favourite royal family member to visit Government House at Paddington.

IT seems boorish behaviour is not new to Prince Andrew.

Our Vice-regal source says Andy, in hot water for a BBC TV interview over his involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is the least favourite royal family member to visit Government House at Paddington.

His first visit to Brisbane came in the early 1990s when he was married to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Apparently, they had a terrible row and Andrew was locked outside in his underpants.

Our Vice-regal source says he found his way back into the guest quarters of Government House but Fergie insisted he sleep downstairs on the sofa.

Prince Andrew and Fergie.

They divorced on May 30, 1996.

In another hair-raising incident, Prince Andrew was being hosted by current Governor, former Chief Justice Paul De Jersey, at an official function.

As they entered the room, with plenty of buzz and chatter going on, Andrew seized the opportunity to shush the crowd by bellowing "Can everybody please shut the f--k up.''

There was immediate silence.

Andrew's troubles at the palatial Paddo residence of the Governor are in stark contrast to those of his brother, Prince Charles, who held an official function there in April last year.

Charlie was positively charming, making a wonderful impression on guests with his delightful manner.