Corey Oates has re-signed with the Broncos. Picture: Bradley Kanaris
Rugby League

Locked in: Oates extends stay at Red Hill

by Chris Honnery
28th Oct 2019 3:45 PM
Broncos winger Corey Oates will remain at the club next season after signing a 12 month extension to his contract on Monday afternoon.

The Maroons representative will also be able to stay loyal to the Broncos until the end of the 2022 season, after negotiating a player option in his favour which he can take up before the end of next season.

The 25-year-old re-signed with the club he first joined as a 15-year-old and will start preparing for upcoming preseason training in the coming weeks.

It is understood Oates received significant interest from rival NRL clubs during the year, with one Sydney-based club discussing an offer worth around $700,000.

However, the Broncos were on Monday able to secure his signature as they build for the upcoming 2020 season.

If Oates takes up his player options to remain until 2022, he will become a 10-year Bronco following his debut in 2013.

 

Oates has an option in his favour to become a 10-year Bronco. Picture: Bradley Kanaris
Oates admitted during the year he was hoping to secure a long-term deal with the club after sweating through a 12 month contract for the 2019 season.

"It's good to have things sorted," Oates told the club.

"The Broncos have been great for the last eight years or so and it's always hard to leave somewhere - the last thing I want to do is pack up and have to start again.

"I started last season really strong and it would be good to have that form the whole year - that's on myself, I can fix that.

"You have to manage it all and have a strong preseason, and my focus will be on getting all the little things right."

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said he was glad to hold on to the try-scoring star.

"We are really happy to retain Oatsey," Seibold said.

"He is a representative-quality player in the prime of his career, and we are looking forward to a big 2020 season "

brisbane broncos broncos corey oates nrl
News Corp Australia

