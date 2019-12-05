Menu
A woman has had to lock herself in an ambulance after a terrifying incident on the Gold Coast overnight.
Crime

Locked in ambulance after carjack terror

by Greg Stolz
5th Dec 2019 9:07 AM
A GOOD samaritan had to lock herself inside an ambulance with paramedics after a crash victim she went to help tried to carjack her.

The frightening incident happened on the Gold Coast overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman stopped about 11.30pm on Captain Cook Close at Arundel where a car had crashed into a shallow gully.

She called an ambulance and tried to help the victim only for him to try to steal her car keys.

The QAS spokesman said the woman and paramedics were forced to lock themselves inside the ambulance in fear as the man tried to force his way in.

"It was a pretty awful experience for someone who was just trying to do the right thing," the spokesman said.

"To behave in his way towards a Good Samaritan was quite disgraceful."

The man ran off after the incident and was being hunted by police.

