Home invasion laws: Your rights in Australia when an intruder breaks in
Crime

Lock up your protein powder: Police investigate odd crime

by Luke Mortimer
28th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
LOCK up your protein powder - Gold Coast police are on the hunt for crooks who allegedly stole $1000 worth of the popular supplement during a bizarre break and enter.

Two men are alleged to have taken the powder when they raided a storage cage in an underground car park at Varsity Lakes.

It appears to be the only item stolen in the bizarre theft which is believed to have happened some time between May 28 and May 29.

The pair allegedly broke into the locked cage which belonged to a 23-year-old woman and stole "two big bags of protein powder" before dashing from the scene.

Gold Coast Police want to speak to the two men pictured about a break and enter at Varsity Lakes in which $1000 worth of protein powder was stolen.
Gold Coast Police want to speak to the two men pictured about a break and enter at Varsity Lakes in which $1000 worth of protein powder was stolen.


They then tried and failed to resell the protein powder to a sports nutrition store, police said.

A number of days later the woman's former employer - a sports nutrition store - called her and told her two men allegedly tried to return protein powder to the Robina store.

The men allegedly used a receipt with the woman's name on it and wanted $1000 refunded.

However, they were declined and left the store.

But about 3.30pm the next day, one of the men went to the store's Southport outlet and tried again to unsuccessfully return the protein powder.

Police hope the public will be able to provide more information about the peculiar break and enter.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

